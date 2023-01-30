0.9 EA-Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10434218 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 13:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Zedhunters! Version 0.9 is out with some changes, fixes and freshly added stuff!

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the keybindings Where the Shoot button wasn't assigned from the start.

Fixed an issue where the Superb Needle Gun and Dewolt Syringe pistol didn't show the correct headshot floating numbers.

Fixed an issue where the Damage floating numbers wouldn't show on the second Zed if doing a Double kill (Penetrating bullet).

Fixed the Inverted Mouse option in Settings > Controls.

Fixed a few collision issues on the map The NeighborHood.

Changes:

Pressing 4 (grenade slot) will now instantly throw away a grenade. Holding it will show its trajectory path, and throw when releasing it. When the grenade has been thrown, you will automatically go back to your current bar slot.

Max ₹ per Zed-kill has been capped at 40₹.

Doctor's Superb Needle Gun's weapon damage has been increased. And hitting a teammate while using this weapon will now heal them.

Every grenade in the loadout (throwable) have got its damage and explosive radius massively increased. Making it a viable option for tricky situations.

The Zed-Cola has been changed. It now increases the players Health by 25% instead of giving 25 Health Points.

Visbylicious Auto Pistol now has fully working penetrating bullets.

Traps n' goodies like the Tesla Coil and Void Creator can no longer fit under tight spaces.

Prestige colors now work correctly up to Prestige 69.

Added:

Added Prestige bonus for Primary and Secondary weapons. Prestigeing a weapon will now increase its critical chance and critical damage by 1 percentage unit per Prestige. Starts out at 5% and tops out at 15% for critical strike, while critical damage starts out at 10% and tops out at 20% (Weapon prestige level 10).

"Correct" Ammo Shells flying out of weapons.

9 Freshly added Seasonal challenges.

Current game progress showing in the server browser.

And several tiny fixes, changes and behind the scene stuff!

Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!