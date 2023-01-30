 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 30 January 2023

0.9 EA-Update

0.9 EA-Update

Fellow Zedhunters! Version 0.9 is out with some changes, fixes and freshly added stuff!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the keybindings Where the Shoot button wasn't assigned from the start.
  • Fixed an issue where the Superb Needle Gun and Dewolt Syringe pistol didn't show the correct headshot floating numbers.
  • Fixed an issue where the Damage floating numbers wouldn't show on the second Zed if doing a Double kill (Penetrating bullet).
  • Fixed the Inverted Mouse option in Settings > Controls.
  • Fixed a few collision issues on the map The NeighborHood.

Changes:

  • Pressing 4 (grenade slot) will now instantly throw away a grenade. Holding it will show its trajectory path, and throw when releasing it. When the grenade has been thrown, you will automatically go back to your current bar slot.
  • Max ₹ per Zed-kill has been capped at 40₹.
  • Doctor's Superb Needle Gun's weapon damage has been increased. And hitting a teammate while using this weapon will now heal them.
  • Every grenade in the loadout (throwable) have got its damage and explosive radius massively increased. Making it a viable option for tricky situations.
  • The Zed-Cola has been changed. It now increases the players Health by 25% instead of giving 25 Health Points.
  • Visbylicious Auto Pistol now has fully working penetrating bullets.
  • Traps n' goodies like the Tesla Coil and Void Creator can no longer fit under tight spaces.
  • Prestige colors now work correctly up to Prestige 69.

Added:

  • Added Prestige bonus for Primary and Secondary weapons. Prestigeing a weapon will now increase its critical chance and critical damage by 1 percentage unit per Prestige. Starts out at 5% and tops out at 15% for critical strike, while critical damage starts out at 10% and tops out at 20% (Weapon prestige level 10).
  • "Correct" Ammo Shells flying out of weapons.
  • 9 Freshly added Seasonal challenges.
  • Current game progress showing in the server browser.

And several tiny fixes, changes and behind the scene stuff!
Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!

