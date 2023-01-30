 Skip to content

SCUM update for 30 January 2023

SCUM - Development update #39

Last edited by Wendy

January is almost over and let's be honest, 90% of new resolutions have already fallen through. But don't worry the Dev updates are still here! Check out what we've been up to.

  • Working on crash issues fixes.
  • Resolving issues with the UI.
  • Working on implementing new anti-cheat systems.
  • Bugfixing.
  • Re-writing the vehicle mounting code.
  • Adapting the dirt bike to the new modular vehicles system.
  • Working on the mine logs.
  • Optimizing master server response time.
  • Setting the schedule and organization for future updates.

  • Atlas baking the new buildings.
  • Working on new distant LODs.
  • Working on new POI terrain.
  • Finished the new hotel building.
  • Modeling the new radar building.
  • Texturing the new radar building.
  • Working on the new POI procedural generation assets.
  • Optimizations.
  • Working on the new culture building for the new POI.
  • Texturing the new culture building for the new POI.
  • Working on the new sport centre for the new POI.
  • Finishing the pool building for the new POI.
  • Finished the amusement park assets.

  • Working on the rocket launcher animations.
  • Working on new clothing items.
  • Re designing the main menu.
  • Finishing the new plant models.
  • Working on new concept art.
  • Working in new scope item.
  • Working on the new weapon model.
  • Reworking the old damage materials for new vehicles.
  • Rigging the SCAR-L rifle for animations.
  • Working on the new quad ATV version.
  • Working on the new handgun animations.

  • Working on new weapon sounds.

  • Hunting and banning cheaters.
  • Ban appeals.
  • Steam general discussion and bug reports.
  • Performance benchmarking and optimization testing.
  • Testing of upcoming features.
  • Various bug reports.

  • Fixing the errors of item descriptions.
  • Detailing the new update features.

