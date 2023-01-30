SCUM - Development update #39

January is almost over and let's be honest, 90% of new resolutions have already fallen through. But don't worry the Dev updates are still here! Check out what we've been up to.
- Working on crash issues fixes.
- Resolving issues with the UI.
- Working on implementing new anti-cheat systems.
- Bugfixing.
- Re-writing the vehicle mounting code.
- Adapting the dirt bike to the new modular vehicles system.
- Working on the mine logs.
- Optimizing master server response time.
- Setting the schedule and organization for future updates.
- Atlas baking the new buildings.
- Working on new distant LODs.
- Working on new POI terrain.
- Finished the new hotel building.
- Modeling the new radar building.
- Texturing the new radar building.
- Working on the new POI procedural generation assets.
- Optimizations.
- Working on the new culture building for the new POI.
- Texturing the new culture building for the new POI.
- Working on the new sport centre for the new POI.
- Finishing the pool building for the new POI.
- Finished the amusement park assets.
- Working on the rocket launcher animations.
- Working on new clothing items.
- Re designing the main menu.
- Finishing the new plant models.
- Working on new concept art.
- Working in new scope item.
- Working on the new weapon model.
- Reworking the old damage materials for new vehicles.
- Rigging the SCAR-L rifle for animations.
- Working on the new quad ATV version.
- Working on the new handgun animations.
- Working on new weapon sounds.
- Hunting and banning cheaters.
- Ban appeals.
- Steam general discussion and bug reports.
- Performance benchmarking and optimization testing.
- Testing of upcoming features.
- Various bug reports.
- Fixing the errors of item descriptions.
- Detailing the new update features.
Changed depots in alpha branch