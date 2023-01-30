 Skip to content

Fearmonium update for 30 January 2023

Update to version 1.0.5!

Build 10434173

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In version 1.0.5. many changes have been made. Everything was based on your feedback:

  • New languages were added. Now Fearmonium is available on: Russian, English, German, Portuguese, Spanish, German, French and Japanese;

  • Fixed the balance in battles with bosses: no more enemies that took some players 10 minutes to kill. However now the main character also receive more damage;

  • Improved the impact from the attacks;

  • The changes affected some sections that annoyed some players: for example, an escape from a crowd of schoolchildren is much more easier now;

  • Changed the behavior of some mobs;

  • Changed the arrangement of mobs on some levels;

  • Changed the way some abilities are used. For example, the Wizard now deals more damage, but while now using an umbrella stamina doesn't restore.

Hope the game gets better.
Feel free to report any issues you find in the related thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1068360/discussions/0/3117032860239491802/

