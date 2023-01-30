Update to version 1.0.5!

In version 1.0.5. many changes have been made. Everything was based on your feedback:

New languages were added. Now Fearmonium is available on: Russian, English, German, Portuguese, Spanish, German, French and Japanese;

Fixed the balance in battles with bosses: no more enemies that took some players 10 minutes to kill. However now the main character also receive more damage;

Improved the impact from the attacks;

The changes affected some sections that annoyed some players: for example, an escape from a crowd of schoolchildren is much more easier now;

Changed the behavior of some mobs;

Changed the arrangement of mobs on some levels;