Second Front update for 30 January 2023

Less than 24 hours until launch!

We are less than one day away from the launch of Second Front! Can you believe it?

How will you spend these last 24 hours waiting? We have some suggestions!

Watch the latest introductory videos we recently published.





Want more in depth guidance on how to played, you can peruse the Second Front manual. It is available at this link.

https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1148490/manuals/SecondFrontManualv.1.05.pdf?t=1675076312

We appreciate your enthusiasm, support and patience. Second Front is a labor of love that we are sure you will enjoy.

