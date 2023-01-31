IDE v2023.1.0.58 Runtime v2023.1.0.76

January’s 2023.1 release sees a number of tool changes designed to speed up project-loading and importing assets, to stop a number of long-term source control quality-of-life issues, and to reduce download/install sizes for the runtimes. There are also a number of important fixes for the Debugger crashing and using up too much memory (or mis-reporting in-game RAM usage on some platforms), plus important stability fixes for the MQTT server if you have GameMaker behind a firewall.

As you can see, there are a number of very important changes and additions in this release, so it’s very important that you do read these release notes very carefully before you update.

Within the 2023.1 IDE we have made a large number of fixes or improvements to Feather; the Image Editor has a new shortcut for converting clipboard content to being a brush you can reuse; there is now the ability to add all sprite types to your Texture Groups lists and then load/unload these extra texture pages at the same time in-game; and so you can debug issues more easily there are now HTML5 preferences for pretty-printing your code and the ability for extensions to create custom ADB logging tags when running Android games.

On the runtimes side, 2023.1 brings the introduction of several powerful yet easy-to-understand new features, all aimed at making it easier to create a good-looking and quality-feeling game: the new ”Move And Collide” collisions function can greatly reduce the amount of code required to create player character collisions really quickly; Signed Distance Field ("SDF") font support allows you to scale fonts up/down and maintain excellent quality levels, so no need to ship multiple copies of the same font at different point sizes; and the new "Tremolo" audio effect allows you to more easily achieve this type of advanced audio functionality. There are also several major changes or improvements to existing functionality - like the behaviours of statics, which now know their inheritance chain and allow you to check whether a certain function is declared.

See below for IDE and runtime changes/fixes since 2022.11.1:

IDE Notes

Runtime Notes

If you have any issues building your projects (typically Android), please do first of all review your various tools installs against our GameMaker Required SDKs Guide and ensure you're still using the correct versions.