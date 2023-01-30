Handyman Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10434023 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

We are bringing you a hotfix based on the feedback that we received from you. We are very thankful for the positive and negative comments based on your first hand experience with the game. Both are quite valuable for us. We fixed the following issues:

• Screwing mechanic sensitivity

• Performance issues due to large amounts of contracts

• Unable to fix TVs at certain points

• Unable to fix TV stands at certain points

• Wife getting bugged and merging with objects

• Other small bugs and improvements

We apologize for any inconvenience that the bugs may have caused.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.