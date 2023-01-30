The Tenants - Patch 1.0.11

General
- Swapped to a new backend service for our in-game feedback window, letting players attach their save files yet again when contacting support.
- Room overlay UI will now show target required room types in jobs to make it easier to see which room goes where.
- Fixed an issue with the Gotta Catch Them All achievement not always unlocking appropriately.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a tenant renovation request.
- Fixed an issue with the aunt apartment mission in creative mode.
- Fixed an issue with the cloning tenants when using the move apartment level reward.
- Fixed an issue with tenants showering and sleeping so hard they would lose their head.
- Fixed an issue with the sell everything feature being active during outlet configuration.
Balance
- Lowered the level requirement in the Real Estate Magnate main mission from 80 to 65 based on player feedback.
