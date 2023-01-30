 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 30 January 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10433999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Swapped to a new backend service for our in-game feedback window, letting players attach their save files yet again when contacting support.
  • Room overlay UI will now show target required room types in jobs to make it easier to see which room goes where.
  • Fixed an issue with the Gotta Catch Them All achievement not always unlocking appropriately.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a tenant renovation request.
  • Fixed an issue with the aunt apartment mission in creative mode.
  • Fixed an issue with the cloning tenants when using the move apartment level reward.
  • Fixed an issue with tenants showering and sleeping so hard they would lose their head.
  • Fixed an issue with the sell everything feature being active during outlet configuration.
Balance
  • Lowered the level requirement in the Real Estate Magnate main mission from 80 to 65 based on player feedback.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link