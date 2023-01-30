Update v. 0.3 Patch Note

New stuff:
- If you brew a potion in a flask, it will now spell its name instead of "Flask"
- New Fireplace System. The fireplace can go out, it must be maintained with fuel.
- Added 5 new skills, expanding the inventory up to 10 slots.
- Added Order Points currency, which can be obtained for completing orders. You can spend them to upgrade your home in the Sphere.
- Added SFX for the user interface and main menu.
- Added new VFX and SFX for boilers.
- Added Fishing! Fishing rod, minigame, fishing system and fish itself.
- Added SFX for picking up handfuls of coins.
- Added Profession tab (work in progress).
- Added new tab in Sphere (services), where you can change the name of the house.
- Added a new game mechanic Delivery Ship. This is a ship which will periodically visit your island with orders for potions and ingredients. Rewards will be increased.
Changes:
- Reworked potions: they are now brighter and prettier. Changed glass material, added emission.
- Changed physics of falling items.
- Reworked saving items in the house: brewed potions now save.
- Now instead of automatic transfer of gold customers will put a handful of coins on the table.
- Changed the animation of drawing the sword.
- Non-hosts can now open Sphere.
- Instead of enemies disappearing, they now become ragdolls!
- Now some items in the Build Mode can be put on tables and shelves.
- Added a lot of hills and lakes on the map.
- Camera shake is now set to 0.33 by default.
- Changed the mini-map of the game.
Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where the contents of a potion would disappear after being in your inventory.
- Fixed a bug where all animations were slowed down in the crouch and accelerated in the sprint.
- Fixed a bug where deterioration of the house could be avoided after a contract.
- Fixed a bug where the Skill Points value was not updated after purchasing a skill.
- Fixed a bug where gold would dupe after passive sale.
- Fixed a bug where deer would get stuck forever. (Poor deer)
And some other details:
- The Character menu now displays the nickname above your character.
- Your character's arms are now rendered separately, which will prevent clipping
Econimics:
- The cost of selling items to a trader is now significantly lower.
- XP and gold from contracts is now significantly lower.
- Customers' idle time has been reduced.
Happy brewing!
