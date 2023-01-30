 Skip to content

Potion Brew: Co-op update for 30 January 2023

Update v. 0.3 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff:

  • If you brew a potion in a flask, it will now spell its name instead of "Flask"
  • New Fireplace System. The fireplace can go out, it must be maintained with fuel.
  • Added 5 new skills, expanding the inventory up to 10 slots.
  • Added Order Points currency, which can be obtained for completing orders. You can spend them to upgrade your home in the Sphere.
  • Added SFX for the user interface and main menu.
  • Added new VFX and SFX for boilers.
  • Added Fishing! Fishing rod, minigame, fishing system and fish itself.
  • Added SFX for picking up handfuls of coins.
  • Added Profession tab (work in progress).
  • Added new tab in Sphere (services), where you can change the name of the house.
  • Added a new game mechanic Delivery Ship. This is a ship which will periodically visit your island with orders for potions and ingredients. Rewards will be increased.

Changes:

  • Reworked potions: they are now brighter and prettier. Changed glass material, added emission.
  • Changed physics of falling items.
  • Reworked saving items in the house: brewed potions now save.
  • Now instead of automatic transfer of gold customers will put a handful of coins on the table.
  • Changed the animation of drawing the sword.
  • Non-hosts can now open Sphere.
  • Instead of enemies disappearing, they now become ragdolls!
  • Now some items in the Build Mode can be put on tables and shelves.
  • Added a lot of hills and lakes on the map.
  • Camera shake is now set to 0.33 by default.
  • Changed the mini-map of the game.

Fixed Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where the contents of a potion would disappear after being in your inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where all animations were slowed down in the crouch and accelerated in the sprint.
  • Fixed a bug where deterioration of the house could be avoided after a contract.
  • Fixed a bug where the Skill Points value was not updated after purchasing a skill.
  • Fixed a bug where gold would dupe after passive sale.
  • Fixed a bug where deer would get stuck forever. (Poor deer)

And some other details:

  • The Character menu now displays the nickname above your character.
  • Your character's arms are now rendered separately, which will prevent clipping

Econimics:

  • The cost of selling items to a trader is now significantly lower.
  • XP and gold from contracts is now significantly lower.
  • Customers' idle time has been reduced.

Happy brewing!

