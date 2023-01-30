- Added a new free Zaza pack.
- Fixed a bug where clicking multiple times on a piece would cause skipping a turn.
- Fixed a bug where promotion would not spawn a piece.
- Fixed a bug where promotion box would also be visible to the enemy, causing the enemy to interfere the promotion process.
King's Hand update for 30 January 2023
Patch 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
