King's Hand update for 30 January 2023

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2

Build 10433905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new free Zaza pack.
  • Fixed a bug where clicking multiple times on a piece would cause skipping a turn.
  • Fixed a bug where promotion would not spawn a piece.
  • Fixed a bug where promotion box would also be visible to the enemy, causing the enemy to interfere the promotion process.

Changed files in this update

