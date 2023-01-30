 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 30 January 2023

0.5.01 Driving Fix Patch

30 January 2023

0.5.01 Driving Fix Patch

Build 10433867

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buggy doesn't send you flying anymore
  • Buggy driving is fixed in Multiplayer for clients
  • Running over mobs with the buggy now feels smoother
  • Improved buggy collision
  • Buggy is bigger now
  • Shelf model doesn't float around the Military Desert Facility POI
  • Horse riding is fixed in Multiplayer for clients
  • Furnances and Campfires now correctly can be lit only when fuel is inside the fuel slot

