- Buggy doesn't send you flying anymore
- Buggy driving is fixed in Multiplayer for clients
- Running over mobs with the buggy now feels smoother
- Improved buggy collision
- Buggy is bigger now
- Shelf model doesn't float around the Military Desert Facility POI
- Horse riding is fixed in Multiplayer for clients
- Furnances and Campfires now correctly can be lit only when fuel is inside the fuel slot
Far Lands update for 30 January 2023
0.5.01 Driving Fix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update