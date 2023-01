Share · View all patches · Build 10433843 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 12:13:32 UTC by Wendy

What's in this update?

-Fixed a bug with the last update causing crashes

-Decreased stat reductions on injury; characters now only lose a few specific stats per injury

-Slightly decreased Crit bonus for White Fang, Silver Fang, Grey Fang, and Black Fang weapons

Thanks for your support and patience!

Yours,

CB