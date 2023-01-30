1.8o Update / February Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added "People animation detail" slider to graphics settings. Lowering this setting can help improve performance in busy parks.
- fixed trains on Water Coaster/Wild Mouse could get spawned in the wrong facing direction when using reversing segments
January 2023 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2913016795
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2912636586
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2911696363
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2914588228
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2912231096
February 2023 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Mini Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update