1.8o Update / February Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:

added "People animation detail" slider to graphics settings. Lowering this setting can help improve performance in busy parks.

fixed trains on Water Coaster/Wild Mouse could get spawned in the wrong facing direction when using reversing segments

January 2023 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2913016795

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2912636586

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2911696363

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2914588228

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2912231096

February 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Mini Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.