Code Red update for 30 January 2023

Character Skins & Bug Fixes

After our initial early access launch we are happy to announce our first update!

This new update includes a series of bug fixes and some new content.

Character Skins

As part of this release, we have included our first batch of character customisation with a selection of new skins available to purchase with your steam wallet.

We hope that you enjoy the variety of skins we have available and will be sure to release more customisation options in the future.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Removed Mobile entry from Account Creation
  • Improved Collision Geometry
  • Fixed Issues with characters freezing or getting stuck after Nuero Barrage Enigma effect
  • Adjusted game wait times
  • Fixed issues preventing weapon selection menus from closing
  • Fixed various hangs in UI screens
  • Improved AI perception in conjunction with Stealth Enigma effect
  • Fixed character outlines not being restored after using Stealth Enigma effect
  • Other minor improvements and fixes for stability

While we strive to ensure that all bugs are resolved, at this stage in development it is likely for some issues to persist. We would like to encourage users to report any issues on the community page or on our discord server.

We hope that you enjoy playing and look forward to your feedback!

