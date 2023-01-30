Character Skins & Bug Fixes

After our initial early access launch we are happy to announce our first update!

This new update includes a series of bug fixes and some new content.

Character Skins

As part of this release, we have included our first batch of character customisation with a selection of new skins available to purchase with your steam wallet.

We hope that you enjoy the variety of skins we have available and will be sure to release more customisation options in the future.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Removed Mobile entry from Account Creation

Improved Collision Geometry

Fixed Issues with characters freezing or getting stuck after Nuero Barrage Enigma effect

Adjusted game wait times

Fixed issues preventing weapon selection menus from closing

Fixed various hangs in UI screens

Improved AI perception in conjunction with Stealth Enigma effect

Fixed character outlines not being restored after using Stealth Enigma effect

Other minor improvements and fixes for stability

While we strive to ensure that all bugs are resolved, at this stage in development it is likely for some issues to persist. We would like to encourage users to report any issues on the community page or on our discord server.

We hope that you enjoy playing and look forward to your feedback!