Death Swap: End As One update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes 1.3 - User Experience Improvement

Build 10433728

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added swapping cooldown indicator on the swapping device
  • Changed the headbob of the player to be feel more natural
  • Added the ability to toggle cheats (Settings -> Cheats)
  • Adjusted environment lighting

