Isles of Pangaea update for 30 January 2023

Water Surface Shadow Glitch Fix

Build 10433687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A glitch with the shadows on the surface of the water has been resolved.

Fixed an issue with creatures that were sprinting while entering the water from on land and were behaving as if they were breaching when they should not have been.

