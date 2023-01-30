120+ new Perks, 45+ new Cards and January's Update Summary.

Hi folks,

January has been an exciting month for Erannorth. The latest patch, 1.054.1, marks the conclusion of the balance pass and the first major content update of the year that began on January 9th. In summary, January's additions include 20 multi-path narrative events, 59 brand-new cards, a vast array of 151 new perks across different character archetypes, new graphics for various stages, and various other improvements.

With this task accomplished, I'm eager to dive into the next step: the 4th expansion. Although I don't want to reveal too much just yet, my aim, like with my previous expansions, is to bring even more depth and individuality to the world and each of its locations.

You'll all have the chance to get early access through our two community contests that will run the entire February. You can find more details on how to participate.

You can already dive into the first entry of the Modding contest here:

I've included for you below the latest patch notes.

Patch Notes - 30/01 # 1.054.1

Balance Changes

RULE CHANGE: 'Effortless' and 'Contact' cards now skip the discard pile (They can't be recalled).

RULE CHANGE: Resolve can't apply more than 100% Fracture.

RULE CHANGE: Debuffs can't apply more than 100 counters.

New Game Mode setting: MaxDebuffsOnEnemy:x, can set the maximum amount of Debuffs (and generally counters) an Enemy can get. The vanilla default of 0 is up to 100.

Note: You can change this value permanently with F10 and "ModifyGM ModeName=>MaxDebuffsOnEnemy=>x" ie. ModifyGM Conquest=>MaxDebuffsOnEnemy=>300

Perk Economy changes: (Buff/Nerf) Tweaked the costs of certain perks for a more seamless experience. (Nerf) Reduced the amount of PP gained per level in some vanilla modes. Note: You can change this value permanently with F10 and "ModifyGM ModeName=>PPGainedPerLevel=>x" ie. ModifyGM Conquest=>PPGainedPerLevel=>30 (Buff) Increased the cap for the PP that can be gained from challenges and exploration (from 100 to 120).

Buffed several Psychokinesis cards.

Bugfixes

Fixed a few hotspots in the Worldmap that were problematic to enter.

Fixed an issue with Bane Apply not working correctly.

Fixed some perk and card typos.

New Content

Added 47 new cards and 129 perks. In detail: Added 40 new Shapeshifter perks (8 per classification) and 16 new Shapeshifter-exclusive cards. Added 21 new Naga perks (7 per classification) and 11 new exclusive cards. Added 16 new Human perks (Elosar, Elosian, Nephilim & Cambions) and 4 new exclusive cards. Added 12 new Undead perks and 6 new exclusive cards. Added 6 new Hag perks and 4 new exclusive cards. Added 6 new Celestial perks. Added 11 new Dwarf, Mountain Dwarf & River Dwarf Perks (4 are shared with the Ulniir Pureblood) Added 3 new Human (Nomad) Perks Added 4 new Gnome (Mountain Gnome) Added 10 new Fay Perks.



Misc Additions