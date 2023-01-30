v1.3.1 is now available!

We've just released a small update for Power to the People. This new version of the game has the following changes:
- Added new upgrade option for Basic Substation, which reduces its NIMBY radius and also provides a small efficiency boost. A fully upgraded Basic Substation is now a great alternative to the more expensive Advanced Substation, having a 65 MW capacity and a base efficiency of 95%.
- Fixed bug that made the "Careful Expansion" tech in the research tree not have an effect on upgraded Geothermal Power Plants.
- Small performance improvements to reduce GPU usage.
Changed files in this update