Power to the People update for 30 January 2023

v1.3.1 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10433627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just released a small update for Power to the People. This new version of the game has the following changes:

  • Added new upgrade option for Basic Substation, which reduces its NIMBY radius and also provides a small efficiency boost. A fully upgraded Basic Substation is now a great alternative to the more expensive Advanced Substation, having a 65 MW capacity and a base efficiency of 95%.

  • Fixed bug that made the "Careful Expansion" tech in the research tree not have an effect on upgraded Geothermal Power Plants.
  • Small performance improvements to reduce GPU usage.

