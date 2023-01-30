v1.3.1 is now available!

We've just released a small update for Power to the People. This new version of the game has the following changes:

Added new upgrade option for Basic Substation, which reduces its NIMBY radius and also provides a small efficiency boost. A fully upgraded Basic Substation is now a great alternative to the more expensive Advanced Substation, having a 65 MW capacity and a base efficiency of 95%.

Fixed bug that made the "Careful Expansion" tech in the research tree not have an effect on upgraded Geothermal Power Plants.

Small performance improvements to reduce GPU usage.

Join our Discord or follow us on Twitter to make sure you're always updated with the latest news!