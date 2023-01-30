 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 30 January 2023

Hot fix: 1.3.5.1

30 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick patch for two critical issues, one rare, one way too common.

  • Generator avoids generating levels for which the structural template is missing.
  • Using potions, scrolls, and herbs from the inventory directly doesn’t freeze the game.

