Update 33 - Settings Map, tons of settings options, gun slings, mag charging handle pull, and lots more

Hey everyone, let's see what's new in the latest update. I've added tons of new stuff and lots of optmizations behind the scenes for this update. Performance should be much better now. I've also added a new hand finger poser system, fingers should feel much more robust when gripping stuff and won't clip. I've added an improved movement control system, movement should be more snappy and intuitive, you can also tweak the movement acceleration and deceleration if you want an even more custom movement option. Less go!

Main Features:

-New settings map with tons of new options

-New gun sling mechanics (press X while gun in slot)

-New mag charging handle pull mechanics with mag in hand (press and hold X while holding a mag near charging handle)

-New back holster inventory slot for storing guns at your back

-New Picatinny magazine holders

-New gun vault displays in the Settings map

-New Universal magazine option for inserting any mag into any gun (singleplayer only)

-Tons of performance improvements and optimizations behind the scenes

-Improved multiplayer performance and voice chat