Patchnote 1.0.5

Tuned behavior to improve the playing experience.

The player was often slipping off the floor in the air, so we trained Usada and Kotra.

Usamura-san gave up his tea time and made the signs at various checkpoints movable.

When the game was over, the nearest bus stop became a possible restart location.

Enemies that are about to join a boss fight are now automatically dismissed.

Fixed a bug that made it difficult to see some characters in simplified and traditional Chinese fonts.