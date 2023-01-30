 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alice Escaped! update for 30 January 2023

Patchnote 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10433445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tuned behavior to improve the playing experience.

  • The player was often slipping off the floor in the air, so we trained Usada and Kotra.

  • Usamura-san gave up his tea time and made the signs at various checkpoints movable.

  • When the game was over, the nearest bus stop became a possible restart location.

  • Enemies that are about to join a boss fight are now automatically dismissed.

  • Fixed a bug that made it difficult to see some characters in simplified and traditional Chinese fonts.

  • Fixed other minor bugs / Fixed a bug that caused the system to get stuck in certain cases.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link