-
Tuned behavior to improve the playing experience.
-
The player was often slipping off the floor in the air, so we trained Usada and Kotra.
-
Usamura-san gave up his tea time and made the signs at various checkpoints movable.
-
When the game was over, the nearest bus stop became a possible restart location.
-
Enemies that are about to join a boss fight are now automatically dismissed.
-
Fixed a bug that made it difficult to see some characters in simplified and traditional Chinese fonts.
-
Fixed other minor bugs / Fixed a bug that caused the system to get stuck in certain cases.
Alice Escaped! update for 30 January 2023
Patchnote 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update