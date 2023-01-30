 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 30 January 2023

Update 1 is on the main branch!

Patchnotes

fixed all the issues I've found in the testing branch version, there shouldn't be any issue moving over your save!

If you have any opinions on this update please put those in the steam discussions.

