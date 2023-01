Share · View all patches · Build 10433357 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Enemy spawning is now map-wide and indicated by an X. This should help the game feel more dynamic.

Enemy AI is now more group-oriented and predicts the player better.

Increase color batching which increases performance.

Changed frenzy sfx.

Changed gold cube sfx.

Changed Octo sfx.

Various audio mixing changes.