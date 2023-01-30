 Skip to content

Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.41

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah, baby! Back by popular demand: the original prologue The Yellow Mask is back on the store, now with the Supporter Pack DLC included for free - wohoo! This patch includes just small visual UI changes and general improvements. Enjoy!

Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask Content Depot 868771
Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask Linux Content Depot 868772
Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask Mac Content Depot 868773
