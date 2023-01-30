The swarm Beta 0.7.0A

Share · View all patches · Build 10433314 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello there !

First, thanks to everyone for playing and sharing this project !

So ! What's new in 0.7.0A ?

Less features than previous major Updates, but great features !

Added :

Final boss : Parasyte and it's musical theme

New boss : Dart and it's musical theme

New boss weapon : Beam

Ultradash : you can avoid death 2 times before being killed (Upgrades will allow you to increase that number in a future update)

Parasyte :



Changes :

Void burst now deal damage to everything that is trapped in

HUGE Performance improvement on colissions

Some Inapropriate messages has been removed from the random message list in the main menu

UltraDash :



Fixed bugs :

you can't use Void burst when you are on the "Retry screen" anymore

you can now refocus on buttons in main menu when you use gamepad

Dart :



Ultra dash recovery :



Beam weapon :



known bugs :