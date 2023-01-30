 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Swarm update for 30 January 2023

The swarm Beta 0.7.0A

Share · View all patches · Build 10433314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there !
First, thanks to everyone for playing and sharing this project !

So ! What's new in 0.7.0A ?
Less features than previous major Updates, but great features !

Added :

  • Final boss : Parasyte and it's musical theme
  • New boss : Dart and it's musical theme
  • New boss weapon : Beam
  • Ultradash : you can avoid death 2 times before being killed (Upgrades will allow you to increase that number in a future update)

Parasyte :

Changes :

  • Void burst now deal damage to everything that is trapped in
  • HUGE Performance improvement on colissions
  • Some Inapropriate messages has been removed from the random message list in the main menu

UltraDash :

Fixed bugs :

  • you can't use Void burst when you are on the "Retry screen" anymore
  • you can now refocus on buttons in main menu when you use gamepad

Dart :

Ultra dash recovery :

Beam weapon :

known bugs :

  • The game freeze sometime in the menu or in game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link