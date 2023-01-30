The swarm Beta 0.7.0A

Hello there !
First, thanks to everyone for playing and sharing this project !
So ! What's new in 0.7.0A ?
Less features than previous major Updates, but great features !
Added :
- Final boss : Parasyte and it's musical theme
- New boss : Dart and it's musical theme
- New boss weapon : Beam
- Ultradash : you can avoid death 2 times before being killed (Upgrades will allow you to increase that number in a future update)
Parasyte :
Changes :
- Void burst now deal damage to everything that is trapped in
- HUGE Performance improvement on colissions
- Some Inapropriate messages has been removed from the random message list in the main menu
UltraDash :
Fixed bugs :
- you can't use Void burst when you are on the "Retry screen" anymore
- you can now refocus on buttons in main menu when you use gamepad
Dart :
Ultra dash recovery :
Beam weapon :
known bugs :
- The game freeze sometime in the menu or in game
