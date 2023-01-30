 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 30 January 2023

Patch V8.5.D - Fixing broken achievements and a few other bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10433168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, just a small update today while I work on both multiplayer and the mobile builds of the game. Thanks for the bug reports!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios

V0.8.5.D Patch Notes (30 Jan)

- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Throw Weapon now no longer removes your melee weapon during cooldown ( was causing too many bugs ). It now instantly reappears ( just like Thor's Hammer! ) . To balance this, I have reduced the damage it does.
• Yielding during a tag team battle now causes the fight to end instead of tagging in a teammate
• Fixed a bug where battle buttons appeared sometimes after falling into a pit or being spiked

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where achievements would not trigger ( issue to do with concurrent build of the mobile project I think)
• Removed Adventure Tree button from Skills Panel in the Training Dummy

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link