Patch V8.5.D - Fixing broken achievements and a few other bugfixes

Hey guys, just a small update today while I work on both multiplayer and the mobile builds of the game. Thanks for the bug reports!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V0.8.5.D Patch Notes (30 Jan)

- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Throw Weapon now no longer removes your melee weapon during cooldown ( was causing too many bugs ). It now instantly reappears ( just like Thor's Hammer! ) . To balance this, I have reduced the damage it does.

• Yielding during a tag team battle now causes the fight to end instead of tagging in a teammate

• Fixed a bug where battle buttons appeared sometimes after falling into a pit or being spiked

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where achievements would not trigger ( issue to do with concurrent build of the mobile project I think)

• Removed Adventure Tree button from Skills Panel in the Training Dummy