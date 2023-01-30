Patch V8.5.D - Fixing broken achievements and a few other bugfixes

Hey guys, just a small update today while I work on both multiplayer and the mobile builds of the game. Thanks for the bug reports!
Cheers, Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios
V0.8.5.D Patch Notes (30 Jan)
- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Throw Weapon now no longer removes your melee weapon during cooldown ( was causing too many bugs ). It now instantly reappears ( just like Thor's Hammer! ) . To balance this, I have reduced the damage it does.
• Yielding during a tag team battle now causes the fight to end instead of tagging in a teammate
• Fixed a bug where battle buttons appeared sometimes after falling into a pit or being spiked
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where achievements would not trigger ( issue to do with concurrent build of the mobile project I think)
• Removed Adventure Tree button from Skills Panel in the Training Dummy
