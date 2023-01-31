A.V.A Global January Patch Note

Mercenaries!

The Patch Notes for the January patch are finally here!

This patch contains various features, such as a new mode, content, and new skins that will be revealed gradually.

The skins that will be added immediately following this update are attractive too, but we will also open additional limited skins for Valentine's Day soon, so please stay tuned!

New Mode: Infection Mode

Map: Burning Temple, Dark Chamber, Dual Site, Prison Break

As the first update in 2023, we have added a new mode - Infection - to provide gamers with a more diverse gameplay experience.

When you play Infection, you will encounter a whole new enemy that you have never met in A.V.A Global before.

This will provide an exciting gaming experience and a completely new gaming style.

"Infection" is a mode in which one of the players becomes an infected monster and tries to infect all the humans.

The "infected" will win if they successfully infect all the humans, and the humans will win if they defeat all the infected monsters.

You will be able to enjoy "villain play" more in this A.V.A Global Infection mode since we have reinforced the creature features of the "infectious agents," allowing you to feel a little more superior when playing.

The infectious agents are classified into "Spore Host" and "Bubble Host."

The "Spore Host" carries one spore that can be used to attack and damage the enemy, and the "Bubble Host" carries 10 bubbles that can temporarily pause the enemy's movements.

The infectious agents have a little more HP, and although the genus has been slightly enhanced, there are no additional advantages.

Spore damage deducts 3 HP per second and lasts over 10 seconds to deduct 30 HP in total.

However, you can only have one spoiler, so try to use it effectively as your final weapon; otherwise, you will fall into a more challenging situation.

In "Infection," the screen has been darkened to allow users to become more immersed in the gameplay.

Due to the darkened vision, the players will be able to feel the tension, and the infectious agent will be unable to find them easily.

Since the repeated gameplay on a fixed map can be tedious, we added cabinet objects to create more hiding space for humans.

If humans hide in the cabinets, each infectious agent will have to spend more time looking for the hiding humans; this adds to the thrills of the game by allowing the humans to overcome their fear and survive until the end of the game.

As a reward for this new mode, a "Cursed Box" will be added, which you can receive along with the Premium Box & AVA Box.

The method of receiving the rewards is the same as in the Demolition.

The process for receiving rewards is the same as it is in the standard Demolition mode.

There is also a special item reward that can only be obtained in the “Cursed Box” of “Infection,” so please participate.

New Mode Rewards: Cursed Box, Premium Box, A.V.A Box obtainable

Cursed Box Jackpot Item:

Red Slasher



Jason Chainsaw



Infector Slasher



New Content: Skin Combination

The "Skin Combination" system is a feature we are introducing to you for the first time; it is A.V.A Global's new trial and a brand-new game system you have not seen before.



This fascinating content will broaden your in-game play experiences.

Since the Skin Combination system is being introduced for the first time, we hope many users will try it out.

We will continue to improve the system’s completeness through continuous patches in the future.

Skin Combination is restricted to each group: Pointman, Rifleman, Sniper.

Two weapons from the same group can be combined, and the weapon of the same group will be obtained through a combination process.

Exclusive Skin Combination Skins:

Bahamut Blue Valkyrie



MA-47 Mammon



SR-F2 Gold Horse



From Skin Combination, general Unique tier skins cannot be obtained.

However, there are exclusive Unique skins that can only be obtained through Skin Combination.

Skin Combination Jackpot Skins: Bahamut Blue Valkyrie, MA-47 Mammon, SR-F2 Gold Horse

The Exclusive Unique Skins will be added for the first time after the patch, and we have prepared one skin for each weapon class.

The list will expand through future patches, so please stay tuned!

Demolition - Map Changes

Staccato Open & Showdown Close



The following significant change this patch is bringing is the opening of the "South American" Server.

We plan to open a new server in this patch to improve the gameplay environment for South American users.

Through this enhancement, A.V.A Global will be accessible to a broader range of users, resulting in a more stable and enjoyable gaming environment.

First, Armour Piercing will be altered for M1903, X24, and Silver Arrow, and the ATK and Range of M1903 will be adjusted in accordance with the balance work.

Silver Arrow and X24's close-range One-Shot Kill chances will be increased to make the game more user-friendly.

While preserving the unique elements of A.V.A Global, we'll keep giving users additional opportunities to enjoy using a variety of weapons and providing realistic and varied gameplay experiences.

Ultimately, this Balance Patch aims to provide more engaging shooting play experiences by maximizing the diversity of weapon choices and making the game more enjoyable.

WCX-SBR



MA-74M



Medal Capsule Update: (Open after the Update)

Bahamut Talisman



Balllista Talisman



T-21 Polytric



Euro Capsule Update: (Open after the Update)

X36 Crocodile



D. Eagle BlackEdition



Sledge Panthera



MK.3A2 Do Not Drink



In-game Shop Update: Desmodus Valentine - Titanium skin (Open after the Update)

Desmodus Valentine



[Premium Box]

Added: WCX SBR Maxtech, MA-74M Seroja, V-Nagant FullMoon

Removed: SD5 Sulfur, DT-42 Griffer, V Nagant Engrave

[A.V.A Box]

Added: MA-74M Seroja, V-Nagant FullMoon

Removed: DT-42 Griffer, V Nagant Engrave

WCX SBR Maxtech



MA-74M Seroja



V-Nagant FullMoon



[Weapon Box] - NEW!

Includes Regular & Epic weapon skins

Aims to supply skins for the Skin Combination System

Game Category Change

QUICK —> CLASSIC

EVENT —> SPECIAL

Game Convenience Improvement

Premium Box 10ea added to the in-game shop (7.5 % off!)

Special Armour Set removed from the in-game shop

In-game Banner (TBD)

In-game Bug Fix

P38 Christmas: Fixed an issue where the inventory name and in-game name did not match

X4A1 Roswell .Up : Fixed Inventory Backplate

HG21c Leaf: Fixed Magazine Capacity & Backplate

Eisbeil Bloody Bark: Fixed the missing sound issue

Gold Star Kukri : Fixed the Kill Log

Fixed Text Bug

Thank you

Sincerely,

Your AVA Global Operations Team