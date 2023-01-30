 Skip to content

LoveChoice 拣爱 update for 30 January 2023

Bug Fix

Build 10433118 · Last edited by Wendy

Fix the problem that the "mouse movement speed" is too fast, on the computer with a high refresh rate.

