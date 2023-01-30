Maintenance and update announcement of battlefield heroes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear player! We are expected to stop updating at 14:00-16:00 on January 31, 2023. Please pay attention to adjusting the game time and tell each other. Thank you for your support and love of "The Story of Battlefield Heroes"!

Activity update

Activity 1. Crusade

From January 31, 2023 to March 23, 2023, a new stage of crusade will be launched after the maintenance of [crusade]. During the opening period of the [crusade] activity, you can gain crusade experience by completing the crusade task, so as to improve the crusade level. If you reach the corresponding crusade level, you can get the corresponding crusade level reward. The crusade can be divided into ordinary crusade and hero crusade.

Ordinary crusade: you can get corresponding rewards after reaching the corresponding crusade level. Hero crusade: You need to purchase hero crusade to obtain corresponding crusade rewards.

The main rewards of this campaign: Zigfei's head portrait - just gaze, large steel barrier supply box, adjustment chip, top-secret weapon components, Zigfei's exclusive engraving [tower] and other rich rewards. Engraving combination [tower] Lv.3: maximum HP+20%, treatment effect+20% n Zigfei will gain 10 layers of belief when he comes on the stage; When the level of belief reaches 20, Zigfei will gain the skill "Holy Light Punishment".

Holy Light Retribution: deals (+5% of maximum HP) magic damage to units in range at the end of the turn; In the 3 rounds after acquiring the skill, Qi Gefei gets 5% of the maximum HP and 25% of the maximum HP each time he is attacked

The crusade store is updated, and can consume the crusade certification to purchase the exclusive engraving of other heroes in the past, and exchange various materials and other rewards.

Optimize adjustment

Fix the bug in the composition of the fragments of the new year equipment [Spring Crown] and [Spring Shirt].

Maintenance compensation

Energy medicine * 2

Diamond * 100

Bug compensation: energy medicine * 5

Compensation object

All players who have created characters in the game before 14:00 on January 31, 2023

Compensation method

Send to player email

Distribution time

Within 3 working days after maintenance