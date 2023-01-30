 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 30 January 2023

Patch Note V0.3.8

Added Japanese language support
Improved German translation
Fixed a bug where game UI got zoomed in ultra-wide resolution
Fixed a bug where Boss got slowed after pausing the game
Fixed a bug where offspring still activated organs after death
Fixed a bug where animation of Glands did not destroyed correctly

