Added Japanese language support
Improved German translation
Fixed a bug where game UI got zoomed in ultra-wide resolution
Fixed a bug where Boss got slowed after pausing the game
Fixed a bug where offspring still activated organs after death
Fixed a bug where animation of Glands did not destroyed correctly
Bio Prototype update for 30 January 2023
Patch Note V0.3.8
