Plan B: Terraform update for 30 January 2023

Plan B - v0.6.1 build 619

Plan B - v0.6.1 build 619

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plan B - v0.6.1 build 619 (on DEFAULT branch) 

Improvements:  
- New vehicles UI (selection panel), you can set/change origin or destination, reverse line direction.  
- Vehicles wait if they are not loaded or unloaded at all.  
- Add PageUp/PageDown for zooming in/out (rebindable, for people playing without a mouse)

Balance:  
- Initial water start evaporates between -20° to 10°, instead of from -25° to 20° (water appear later but then faster)

Bugs fix:  
- Roads building overlay changes to green if you get enough roads  
- Fix 1st frame visual bugs (when you launch the game)  
- Fix city score reset to 100% after a load  
- Credits fix & speed if any key pressed

Minor:  
- Tutorial wording   
- Fix "continue / back" text in pause menu  
- fix memory allocation  
- Fix various tooltips  
- Remove space key that press some buttons when selected

