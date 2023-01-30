Plan B - v0.6.1 build 619 (on DEFAULT branch)
Improvements:
- New vehicles UI (selection panel), you can set/change origin or destination, reverse line direction.
- Vehicles wait if they are not loaded or unloaded at all.
- Add PageUp/PageDown for zooming in/out (rebindable, for people playing without a mouse)
Balance:
- Initial water start evaporates between -20° to 10°, instead of from -25° to 20° (water appear later but then faster)
Bugs fix:
- Roads building overlay changes to green if you get enough roads
- Fix 1st frame visual bugs (when you launch the game)
- Fix city score reset to 100% after a load
- Credits fix & speed if any key pressed
Minor:
- Tutorial wording
- Fix "continue / back" text in pause menu
- fix memory allocation
- Fix various tooltips
- Remove space key that press some buttons when selected
Changed files in this update