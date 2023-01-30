Plan B - v0.6.1 build 619 (on DEFAULT branch)

Improvements: - New vehicles UI (selection panel), you can set/change origin or destination, reverse line direction. - Vehicles wait if they are not loaded or unloaded at all. - Add PageUp/PageDown for zooming in/out (rebindable, for people playing without a mouse) Balance: - Initial water start evaporates between -20° to 10°, instead of from -25° to 20° (water appear later but then faster) Bugs fix: - Roads building overlay changes to green if you get enough roads - Fix 1st frame visual bugs (when you launch the game) - Fix city score reset to 100% after a load - Credits fix & speed if any key pressed Minor: - Tutorial wording - Fix "continue / back" text in pause menu - fix memory allocation - Fix various tooltips - Remove space key that press some buttons when selected