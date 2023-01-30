 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 January 2023

v0.147a

Share · View all patches · Build 10433055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed navigation issues in the Dwarven mines introduced in v0.146
  2. Tried to fix mobs getting stuck and moving on the spot
  3. Added a potion loot chest to the spider caves
  4. Fixed crafted metal nails being sold for 1000s of gold!

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link