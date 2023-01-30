- Fixed navigation issues in the Dwarven mines introduced in v0.146
- Tried to fix mobs getting stuck and moving on the spot
- Added a potion loot chest to the spider caves
- Fixed crafted metal nails being sold for 1000s of gold!
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 January 2023
v0.147a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update