CopperCube 6.6 released

Hi,

CopperCube 6.6 is available now, including some new features and minor improvements everywhere.

It includes:

Dark Mode support

CopperCube now has an (experimental) dark mode, which can be enabled under Tools -> Options. It's not perfect (some controls like scrollbars and menus still have the default theme) but it's a start.

Customizable icons

All icons in the editor can now be customized and now have an alpha channel. They are .png icons located in the \icons folder of the editor.

Android Studio Electric Eel compatibility

Updated the source code for the Android client to be compilable with the latest Android Studio (Electric Eel)

Splitscreen, Animation Scripting and more

thanks to just_in_case's contributions!

Lots of new scripting functions for the editor and Win32/macOS player for doing Splitscreen, animation scripting, key emulation, mouse cursor positioning and more, contributed by by Vazahat (just_in_case).

See the 'advanced' section in the JavaScript scripting reference for details

WebGL code generation fixes

Minor bug fixes and improvements in WebGL rendering code The installer is now dpiAware (meaning it also scales on highDPI screens) and supports many more languages

Lots of small improvements everywhere

Hope you like it!