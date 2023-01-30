CopperCube 6.6 released

Hi,
CopperCube 6.6 is available now, including some new features and minor improvements everywhere.
It includes:
- Dark Mode support
CopperCube now has an (experimental) dark mode, which can be enabled under Tools -> Options. It's not perfect (some controls like scrollbars and menus still have the default theme) but it's a start.
-
Customizable icons
All icons in the editor can now be customized and now have an alpha channel. They are .png icons located in the \icons folder of the editor.
-
Android Studio Electric Eel compatibility
Updated the source code for the Android client to be compilable with the latest Android Studio (Electric Eel)
-
Splitscreen, Animation Scripting and more
thanks to just_in_case's contributions!
Lots of new scripting functions for the editor and Win32/macOS player for doing Splitscreen, animation scripting, key emulation, mouse cursor positioning and more, contributed by by Vazahat (just_in_case).
See the 'advanced' section in the JavaScript scripting reference for details
-
WebGL code generation fixes
Minor bug fixes and improvements in WebGL rendering code The installer is now dpiAware (meaning it also scales on highDPI screens) and supports many more languages
-
Lots of small improvements everywhere
Hope you like it!
Changed files in this update