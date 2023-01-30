 Skip to content

CopperCube 6 Game Engine update for 30 January 2023

CopperCube 6.6 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

CopperCube 6.6 is available now, including some new features and minor improvements everywhere.
It includes:

  • Dark Mode support
    CopperCube now has an (experimental) dark mode, which can be enabled under Tools -> Options. It's not perfect (some controls like scrollbars and menus still have the default theme) but it's a start.

  • Customizable icons
    All icons in the editor can now be customized and now have an alpha channel. They are .png icons located in the \icons folder of the editor.

  • Android Studio Electric Eel compatibility
    Updated the source code for the Android client to be compilable with the latest Android Studio (Electric Eel)

  • Splitscreen, Animation Scripting and more
    thanks to just_in_case's contributions!
    Lots of new scripting functions for the editor and Win32/macOS player for doing Splitscreen, animation scripting, key emulation, mouse cursor positioning and more, contributed by by Vazahat (just_in_case).
    See the 'advanced' section in the JavaScript scripting reference for details

  • WebGL code generation fixes
    Minor bug fixes and improvements in WebGL rendering code The installer is now dpiAware (meaning it also scales on highDPI screens) and supports many more languages

  • Lots of small improvements everywhere

Hope you like it!

CopperCube 6 Game Engine Content Depot 857351
