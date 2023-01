Share · View all patches · Build 10432860 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 09:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

We know that you enjoy good puzzles and beautiful images, but we think that achievements nowadays are a very important thing in every game experience.

So we added ten achievements to our game!

They are pretty easy to get, we hope you enjoy them too!

Thank you, as always.