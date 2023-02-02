 Skip to content

Yuppie Psycho update for 2 February 2023

Patch v2.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow employees,

Doshi made a few fixes, nothing too important :

  • Smoother smoothness : it could happen that the game was not as smooth as Doshi likes things to be. A fix has been made to ensure that if the game has vsync, then the screen refresh rate would be used as expected for the game.
  • Consistency check fix : if a save file were corrupted, then the game could be blocked during startup. The employee responsible of that issue has been fired, you can collect his belongings on floor 4, near the HR offices.

Peace man !

