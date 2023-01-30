Railroads Online - Update 230130



Dear Community,

we just released the new update 230130 to the main branch! As you can see, it’s just a minor update but we hope we fixed some really annoying bugs and crashes with this one! We also added an auto load function for cranes, please try it out and tell us if you like it 🔥

We know we’ve already teased you with new content coming soon and it’s obviously not in this update… but ‘soon’ will be in about 3-4 weeks 🤫 (We're still working on some important bits and bobs to make sure everything works and looks well in the end ;))

Changelog

Fixed client randomly crashes to desktop when walking towards a freight train

Fixed tutorial window can be opened multiple times

Fixed It is possible to slide on the ground on "crossover" parts (crossover 90 and crossover 45) while being in construction mode

Fixed locomotive exhaust sounds and particles to wheel rotation

Added new locomotive exhaust sounds

Added new exhaust particle effects for smokestacks

Added auto load function for cranes, active cranes will load a freight car until it has reached its maximum capacity

Added flags to Class70 locomotive headlight type 1

Try out the new update for yourself and enjoy the rest of the week!

The Railroads Online Team