A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 30 January 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10432628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Enemy AI
Fix Schnapsbrenner Quest
Overhead Texts new
Red Eye Fixes
Alois JR Fisching Rod Tasks
English LOC Improvements

Changed files in this update

Totgeschwiegen - Kapitel I Content Depot 1694561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1694562
  • Loading history…
