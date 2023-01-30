New Enemy AI
Fix Schnapsbrenner Quest
Overhead Texts new
Red Eye Fixes
Alois JR Fisching Rod Tasks
English LOC Improvements
A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 30 January 2023
