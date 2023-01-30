 Skip to content

Drift Playtest update for 30 January 2023

1.30.2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10432595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build contains some experimental changes around input - specifically default keybinds and how input is translated into movement. Please report back how player movement and getting things done feels with this control scheme.

Full list of changes:

  • Re-vamped player movement in space. Player now follows the crosshair.
  • Tweaked player movement on the ground to feel less rigid.
  • Added new icons to the build menu.
  • Changed build menu to list required resources with icons.
  • Fixed the build-error text not showing up when you couldn't build
  • Changed default input for most modes sharing a key with the interact system, now defaulting to left-mouse
  • New and updated sound effects for pickaxe, asteroids and tractor
  • Added new mouse sensitivity option to Settings
  • Fix bug in the research UI

