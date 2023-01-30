1.30.2023 Patch Notes

This build contains some experimental changes around input - specifically default keybinds and how input is translated into movement. Please report back how player movement and getting things done feels with this control scheme.
Full list of changes:
- Re-vamped player movement in space. Player now follows the crosshair.
- Tweaked player movement on the ground to feel less rigid.
- Added new icons to the build menu.
- Changed build menu to list required resources with icons.
- Fixed the build-error text not showing up when you couldn't build
- Changed default input for most modes sharing a key with the interact system, now defaulting to left-mouse
- New and updated sound effects for pickaxe, asteroids and tractor
- Added new mouse sensitivity option to Settings
- Fix bug in the research UI
Changed files in this update