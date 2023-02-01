- Bring on the ‘bling and beads’ in the new MARDI-GRAS themed Kekoa’s Adventure.
- It’s Mardi-Gras baby – take home the carnival with exclusive DECORS!
- You’ll never go out of style with a Retro themed Food Cart Event.
- Fall in love all over again with a new GIFTING EVENT – Cupid’s Delight.
- Season your recipes with love and enjoy Valentine’s Day-themed Recipes.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 1 February 2023
New Kekoa’s Adventure theme!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
