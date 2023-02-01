 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 1 February 2023

New Kekoa’s Adventure theme!

Share · View all patches · Build 10432582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bring on the ‘bling and beads’ in the new MARDI-GRAS themed Kekoa’s Adventure.
  • It’s Mardi-Gras baby – take home the carnival with exclusive DECORS!
  • You’ll never go out of style with a Retro themed Food Cart Event.
  • Fall in love all over again with a new GIFTING EVENT – Cupid’s Delight.
  • Season your recipes with love and enjoy Valentine’s Day-themed Recipes.

Changed files in this update

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link