Animal Shelter update for 30 January 2023

Patch 1.2.6

Build 10432519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the gate would be closed then trying to take an animal into the shelter or when giving them away
  • Fixed the game freezing sometimes when picking an animal up
  • Fixed issues with getting back from horse free run to the shelter
  • Horses can be also placed in the washing station by unbinding them inside the station (in addition to the standard way of clicking on the station)
  • Decreased the necessary reputation level for buying medications
  • Computer will now only print a photo using the connected printer, not all of them
  • Only traits compatible with the desired animal type should now be displayed on human info panel
  • Fixed empty list of animals to take in
  • Going to the free riding map will be disabled if the player is not able to save the game
  • Fixed photos not loading when filename had different letter-casing than actual file name
  • Added checking animals that are on photos during loading of the gallery panels
  • Fixed ending actions with food and water bowls (inappropriate action end could result in freezing the player character)

