- Fixed an issue where the gate would be closed then trying to take an animal into the shelter or when giving them away
- Fixed the game freezing sometimes when picking an animal up
- Fixed issues with getting back from horse free run to the shelter
- Horses can be also placed in the washing station by unbinding them inside the station (in addition to the standard way of clicking on the station)
- Decreased the necessary reputation level for buying medications
- Computer will now only print a photo using the connected printer, not all of them
- Only traits compatible with the desired animal type should now be displayed on human info panel
- Fixed empty list of animals to take in
- Going to the free riding map will be disabled if the player is not able to save the game
- Fixed photos not loading when filename had different letter-casing than actual file name
- Added checking animals that are on photos during loading of the gallery panels
- Fixed ending actions with food and water bowls (inappropriate action end could result in freezing the player character)
Animal Shelter update for 30 January 2023
Patch 1.2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
