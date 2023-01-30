 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10432504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bandit Encampment boss skills cooldowns are increased by 5 seconds.
  • Every weapon in the game has gotten a small damage increase.
  • Fixed a bug when clicking the '?' button on the benches, would cause the guide page to appear blank.

