- Bandit Encampment boss skills cooldowns are increased by 5 seconds.
- Every weapon in the game has gotten a small damage increase.
- Fixed a bug when clicking the '?' button on the benches, would cause the guide page to appear blank.
Lodventure update for 30 January 2023
Patch Notes v0.2.2.2
