Season 2 Begins!

Finally, the long awaited migration is complete, and along with it, a new season begins! Big thanks to all testers who reported bugs and suggesting feedback.

Many new content and features have been added to Season 2, and along with it, a fresh new gameplay balance and mechanics - take your time :)

Leaderboards for Season 2 is newly open, and Season 1 leaderboards will be kept as it is.

As for the experimental build, it will continue on as Alpha 5.x starting next week. Currently, it is dubbed as Alpha 5, but it is exactly the same build as Alpha 4 so there is no need to test it. Leaderboards for experimental is blocked as per usual.

Enjoy!

Alpha 4 Release Notes