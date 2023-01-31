 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Misao: Definitive Edition update for 31 January 2023

Patch: The bomb mandrake bug have been fixed.

Share · View all patches · Build 10432381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing Misao.
This message is to inform you that an update below has gone live.

  • Fixed the issue that impossible to advance in the game when obtaining the bomb mandrake.

Again, thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Misao JP Depot 691452
  • Loading history…
Misao EN Depot 691453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link