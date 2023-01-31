Patch: The bomb mandrake bug have been fixed.

Dear Fans,
Thank you for playing Misao.
This message is to inform you that an update below has gone live.
- Fixed the issue that impossible to advance in the game when obtaining the bomb mandrake.
Again, thank you for your continued support.
