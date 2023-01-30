 Skip to content

萝莉的远征 update for 30 January 2023

BUG FIX Ver. 1.3.75.397

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the error that can be offline after Chapter 7 of customs clearance.
Fixed the error that [Windy] triggered the plot in advance when talking with the village head.
Fixed the error in the lines of [Windy] after the Devil Girl's Home [Windy] left the team.
Fix several text errors.
Fixed the error that will continue to accumulate experience after the level reaches the upper limit.

Some of the old archives cannot correspond to the new role data.
This includes but is not limited to the skills of [Jiyu] [Jiuqi Shan] that cannot be learned, there are additional invalid skills, and there are no professional badges.
These problems will not appear in 1.3 new archives.

1.3 The old players before need to talk with [coccus] in the middle of the expedition camp to select [repair] to repair the above problems.

