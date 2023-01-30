 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 30 January 2023

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced the large bag with a picture and modified it to avoid misinterpretation as dog food.

Moved the player as soon as the game started
Fixed phenomenon where the main character could be run over by his own car

Changed files in this update

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.01.1 Depot 1924442
