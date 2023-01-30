Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.31

Replaced the large bag with a picture and modified it to avoid misinterpretation as dog food.
Moved the player as soon as the game started
Fixed phenomenon where the main character could be run over by his own car
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Replaced the large bag with a picture and modified it to avoid misinterpretation as dog food.
Moved the player as soon as the game started
Fixed phenomenon where the main character could be run over by his own car
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update