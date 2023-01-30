 Skip to content

Tomes and Quests: a Word RPG update for 30 January 2023

Easier Gameplay!

30 January 2023

  • Item progression is easier. Fewer levels are required on a class to earn rarer loot.
  • The battle rewards screen will tell you if it upgraded equipment is already equipped.
  • An element wheel appears in battles so you can be reminded of which element is strong against which element!
  • The flashing board hint to give you a two-word tile to play can now be turned off in settings.

