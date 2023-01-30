Localization improvements and multiple bug fixes/improvements.

v0.5.77

-Fixed NPC entering into a locked conversation state if you start a conversation with them and the menu is closed by a method that wasn't the "leave" button.

-Update Villager "Titan Fight" title so it has the correct localization entry.

-Improved localization update logic in settings screen so it better reacts to language changes.

-Fixed some missing localization entries.

-Fixed an issue with the Ferry movement logic where the AI could start from world zero causing the visual to move through rocks and islands incorrectly as it tried to catch up.

-Updated health bars to stay around a little bit upon death so you can see the final damage amount done.

-Fixed mission reward item rendering at the wrong size in 720 screen resolution.

-Updated object scale save logic so that they don't lose precision from compression when saved as a object placed on a dock.

-Updated Travel Boat (Ferry) logic so that it cant time out and leave while you are in a menu.

-Improved "last used character" logic to use more reliable character info so it selects the correct last used character.

-Fixed stolen pirate boats sometimes spawning on a game load slightly away from where they had been saved.