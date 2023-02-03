Early Access v.1.1.0.26338 Lantern Festival Version Updates

**
New contents:
**
Added Lantern Festival theme skins
- Main Base (Lantern Festival)
- Commander Layton (Lantern Festival)
- Baldur (Lantern Festival)
*The above skins can be purchased in the Armory by using the Survival Coupon.
**
Optimized map editor functions:
**
- Editor – Place units interface: Added coordinates real-time display function: the top of the interface will display the current coordinates of the mouse in real time.
- Editor – Paint interface, added some new “Vexan Brush”
Added “Vexan Brush” of the Last Stand mode;
Added random “Vexan Brush”;
The Vexan brush size of Boss is still 1, other Vexan brush size changed to 4.
**
Fixed Bugs:
**
- Fixed the problem that similar skins in the armory can be assembled repeatedly.
Changed files in this update