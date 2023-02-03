 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 3 February 2023

Early Access v.1.1.0.26338 Lantern Festival Version Updates

Early Access v.1.1.0.26338 Lantern Festival Version Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New contents:

Added Lantern Festival theme skins

  • Main Base (Lantern Festival)
  • Commander Layton (Lantern Festival)
  • Baldur (Lantern Festival)

*The above skins can be purchased in the Armory by using the Survival Coupon.

Optimized map editor functions:

  • Editor – Place units interface: Added coordinates real-time display function: the top of the interface will display the current coordinates of the mouse in real time.
  • Editor – Paint interface, added some new “Vexan Brush”
    Added “Vexan Brush” of the Last Stand mode;
    Added random “Vexan Brush”;
    The Vexan brush size of Boss is still 1, other Vexan brush size changed to 4.

Fixed Bugs:

  • Fixed the problem that similar skins in the armory can be assembled repeatedly.

