Update 0.23

Hello, everyone!
This update doesn't add much new, but it fixes a lot of bugs. Hopefully now your walkthrough will be much more comfortable!
Added:
- Added option to limit FPS in settings
- Maps. You can now find location maps. At the moment there are maps only in chapter 3 and 6. They are static and quite "raw". But I think even in this form they will make your life easier :)
- You can now interrupt a rune by pressing RMB while it is being used.
- Additional save point in chapter 5
Fixed or changed:
Improved enemy AI!
Now when you sneak and get in range of the enemy, he will notice you not immediately. Once you are in range, the enemy will walk in your direction. If you are in his line of sight when he reaches the target - then he will see you.
- Fixed the "Cat's Eyes" skill
- Fixed lighting in chapter 2
- Crossbow bolts now do not pass through walls and are slowed down while using the time rune.
- Audio settings are now saved correctly
- Chapters 1 and 5 have been improved
- Fixed the option to replay a chapter
