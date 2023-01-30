 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flightpath update for 30 January 2023

Hotfix - v.1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10431972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First and foremost, thank all of you for playing Flightpath!

After a handful of people played the game, we started getting some feedback. There's a lot we want to add but it's going to take time.

For the time being, we made a few quick adjustments. Nothing major, but here's a quick overview of what's been changed:

  • Fixed an off issue that made some enemies spawn after the MISSION CLEARED message appeared
  • Added a small in-game options menu during pause (volume, full screen on/off, slowdown on/off)
  • "Defend installations" become active just when the event starts, to prevent unintended collateral damage of nearby installations.
  • Fixed a minor behavior bug with some bosses' turrets.
  • Fixed an unwanted behavior that allowed out of screen enemies to shoot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2070411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link