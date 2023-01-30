Hotfix - v.1.01

First and foremost, thank all of you for playing Flightpath!
After a handful of people played the game, we started getting some feedback. There's a lot we want to add but it's going to take time.
For the time being, we made a few quick adjustments. Nothing major, but here's a quick overview of what's been changed:
- Fixed an off issue that made some enemies spawn after the MISSION CLEARED message appeared
- Added a small in-game options menu during pause (volume, full screen on/off, slowdown on/off)
- "Defend installations" become active just when the event starts, to prevent unintended collateral damage of nearby installations.
- Fixed a minor behavior bug with some bosses' turrets.
- Fixed an unwanted behavior that allowed out of screen enemies to shoot.
Changed files in this update