Survival Academy update for 30 January 2023

Ver 0.1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10431947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 new character update.
Adds 1 new dumi.
The Gold Fever system has been added.
The gold reward you select in the level up window is enhanced.
Graduation assignments have been added.
Weapon abilities have been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154891
  • Loading history…
