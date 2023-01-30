1 new character update.
Adds 1 new dumi.
The Gold Fever system has been added.
The gold reward you select in the level up window is enhanced.
Graduation assignments have been added.
Weapon abilities have been improved.
Survival Academy update for 30 January 2023
Ver 0.1.17
1 new character update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update